Ashfall from Taal blast worsened air quality in some parts of NCR 

MANILA, Philippines — As Taal Volcano erupted and caused heavy ash to fall over nearby areas on Sunday afternoon, air quality in some Metro Manila cities have worsened.

According to DENR, the amount of Particulate Matter 10 (PM10) – or dust in layman’s terms – in the National Capital Region has increased to levels that may pose danger to people’s health, specifically respiratory problems such as asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema.

On the list of affected cities presented by DENR, the highest amount of PM10 was recorded on Monday morning in Mandaluyong City at 118 which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

It was followed by Las Piñas City at 108 and Taguig City at 104, both also considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Also included in the list are Makati City at 63 (moderate/fair), Paranaque City at 62 (moderate/fair), Pasig City at 55 (moderate/fair), Malabon City at (good), and San Juan City at (good).

At a press conference on Monday afternoon, DENR Undersecretary Benny Antiporda warned the public against the hazard posed by volcanic particles.

Health experts have advised the public to take precautionary measures by wearing appropriate face masks and goggles, and also to stay indoors.

