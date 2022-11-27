Ashnikko Announces Debut Australian Tour for 2023

Ashnikko has announced her first ever Australian tour, with the US pop artist set to play five shows in the country in April of next year in support of her debut full-length project, last year’s Demidevil mixtape. The tour will kick off Saturday, 1st April at Northcote Theatre in Melbourne, with both an under-18s matinee and 18+ show at the venue.

Ashnikko will then perform at Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall on Monday, 3rd April, continuing to Fortitde Music Hall in Brisbane the following evening.. The Australian leg will wrap up Thursday, 6th April at the Big Top in Sydney before heading to New Zealand for a show at Auckland Town Hall. Tickets are on sale this Friday (2nd December) with a Frontier Touring pre-sale kicking off Wednesday you can sign up for here.

Ashnikko – ‘Daisy’

[embedded content]

Ashnikko rose to prominence in 2019 with the single ‘Stupid’, a collaboration with rapper Yung Baby Tate. Since then, she’s collaborated with the likes of Grimes (on ‘Cry’), Kelis (on ‘Deal with It’) and Princess Nokia (on ‘Slumber Party’) and last year featured on a new version of Lady Gaga‘s ‘Plastic Doll’ from remix album Dawn of Chromatica.

Demidevil arrived early 2021, and spawned her biggest hit with the pop-trap crossover ‘Daisy’. Announcing the project, Ashnikko described it as such: “”he fruit of my loins, the apple of my eye, the product of my blood, sweat, snot, and tears, my mixtape DEMIDEVIL!!!!!”

Ashnikko 2023 Australian Tour

Saturday, 1st April – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne (U18 matinee)

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 1st April – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne (18+ show)

Tickets: Moshtix

Monday, 3rd April – Hindley St Music Hall, Adlaide

Tickets: Moshtix

Tuesday, 4th April – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Thursday, 6th April – Big Top, Sydney

Tickets: Moshtix

Further Reading

Ashnikko Borrows an Iconic Kelis Sample for ‘Deal With It’

Watch Tkay Maidza Cosplay As A Bunch Of Famous Kims In New Video ‘Kim’

Rico Nasty – Nightmare Vacation review