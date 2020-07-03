Ashton Hawks’ Seminar: Vietnam Property Investment 101

HONG KONG, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Ashton Hawks, the award-winning real estate agency specializing in international luxury properties, will be hosting a seminar on July 11, 2020 to provide essential information and top tips for those interested in property investment in Vietnam.



Invest in Vietnam 2020 Seminar – Asia’s Economic Tiger In The Leap

In the seminar, Vietnam investment veteran Kingston Lai, founder and CEO of Ashton Hawks, will be sharing an overview of the Vietnam investment boom in recent years, and how recent growth catalysts such as the ongoing Sino-US Trade War and COVID-19 have raised Vietnam’s profile as the next fastest growing market for prime real estate.

Vietnam’s property market has only been opened for foreign investment since July 2015, and laws on foreign ownership have been updated. This seminar aims to inform potential investors on how they may navigate the country’s real estate investment market today. Tips for first-time property owners and comparisons between villas and condominiums will also be addressed.

Ashton Hawks offers a selection of properties in up and coming Vietnam

Ashton Hawks offers an exclusive selection of real estate internationally from condominiums and villas to commercial spaces. It caters for a wide range of clients looking to invest in the most desirable property markets, such as Vietnam. The robust of development, especially in Hanoi, the capital city, Ho Chi Minh City and Nha Trang, have made these destinations highly attractive for their convenient locations and competitive pricing.

“Given the current Sino-US trade situation, Vietnam is rising to take its place as Asia’s new tiger in 2020. Its political stability and the rise of a young, vibrant and productive middle class, coupled with solid economic growth, means that the country is poised to become the next manufacturing giant of the world,” said Frederick, Director at Ashton Hawks.

With the current pandemic and the closure of many production lines in China, companies have been moving production bases to nearby competitive locations in order to diversify risk. Vietnam is emerging as a favorable production destination for its strategic geographic location and economic growth in the export and manufacturing sectors. Rapid urbanization and construction of mega projects in major cities has had a positive effect on real estate.

Vietnam offers attractive yields

The growth of the expat and middle-class populations in recent years, coupled with the increasing foreign investments into the country, has translated to capital appreciation of about 10% p.a. and going forward, investors can expect a rental yield of 6% p.a. in the property market in Vietnam. The new favourable residential laws for foreigners has made Vietnam an even more desirable location, and the outlook for the Vietnamese real estate market remains bullish.

Ashton Hawks is an award-winning property agency with offices in both Vietnam and Hong Kong, making it the best and only choice for property investment in Vietnam. The company offers highly personalized real estate consultations tailored to buyers’ specific needs.

Details of Ashton Hawks’ Seminar

Date: July 11, 2020 (Sat)

Venue: Centenary Room I-II, G/F, Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel, No. 3 Canton Road, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui

Cost: Free

Time:

Session 1: 11am -1pm (English)

Session 2: 1pm – 3pm (Cantonese)

Session 3: 3pm – 5pm (Cantonese)

Exhibition Time: 11am to 5pm

To RSVP to this seminar, please visit:

http://www.ashtonhawks.com/ad_event/invest-in-vietnam-2020-seminar-prn/

*Rental rate is not guaranteed. Terms and conditions apply.

About Ashton Hawks

Ashton Hawks is an award-winning property agency specializing in luxury international real estate investments. Established by a group of renowned investment gurus and private collectors, Ashton Hawks has a diverse selection of products for those seeking the properties overseas. The company has offices in Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Vietnam.

To learn more about Ashton Hawks, please visit: http://www.ashtonhawks.com/

Media Contact:

Cyrus Wong

+852-97387857

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200703/2848256-1-a?lang=0