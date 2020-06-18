Asia Bankers Club Announces Exclusive Launch of The Marq in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Asia Bankers Club has joined hands with renowned developers Hongkong Land and An Khang to exclusively introduce The Marq, a new luxury development situated in the heart of District 1 in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City. The Marq is a combination of a desirable address, luxurious interiors and built by renowned regional and local developers. With Hong Kong investors’ growing interest in prime Vietnam real estate development, The Marq is expected to be one of the highlights of the post-pandemic overseas property investment market.



“We believe in Vietnam’s growth potential more than ever, and we expect the country’s economic development, especially after COVID-19, will continue to skyrocket,” said Mr. Kingston Lai, Founder & CEO of Asia Bankers Club. “Ho Chi Minh City, in particular as the finance and economic centre of the country, is where foreign investors all eye on. With The Marq developed by Hong Kong’s prestigious developer Hongkong Land together with Vietnam’s An Khang, we are confident that The Marq will deliver exceptional quality of luxury living for the discerning residents.”

“With The Marq, we aim to continue redefining the real estate market in Vietnam,” said Mr. Robert Wong, Chief Executive of Hongkong Land. “This project represents a ‘mark of excellence’, a property that offers residents a vibrant and unique lifestyle. It also demonstrates that we are building not just luxury condominiums, but also inspired living spaces. Our expertise and experience in luxury property development throughout the region ensure that this will be a one-of-a-kind place to live, as well as an example of our trademark quality being implemented in the Vietnamese property market.”

Nestled on Ho Chi Minh City’s Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street in bustling District 1, The Marq’s modern architecture fuses seamlessly with natural elements, creating a landscaped city retreat for urbanites. The Marq’s spaces are sophisticatedly designed and delicately crafted with elegant details to capture the essence of a luxurious lifestyle.

The prime central location of The Marq means famous landmarks such as Notre Dame Cathedral and Reunification Palace are within walking distance, as are the top shopping destinations such as Diamond Plaza and Takashimaya. Additionally, residents will have easy access to amenities, including schools, hospitals, cinemas, bars, restaurants and historical sites.

The Marq is Hongkong Land’s second residential development in Vietnam. The development will provide 515 opulent residences comprising one- to four-bedroom condominiums and penthouses offering stunning views of Ho Chi Minh City. Residents will enjoy a comprehensive range of luxurious facilities including a 30-metre lap pool, Jacuzzi, gym, private kitchen and dining area, children’s playground and a lush, landscaped garden, all located on the building’s panoramic rooftop. An exclusive gated entrance provides residents with the discreet, private setting of their own community.

The Marq will be introduced exclusively in the event organised by Asia Bankers Club in Centricity, Hongkong Land’s private lounge at Chater House in Central on 27-28 June. During the event, a seminar introducing the potential of Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City’s investment appeal will be hosted by Mr Kingston Lai. For more details, please refer to https://bit.ly/2BdMNQk.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. Founded in 1889, Hongkong Land’s business is built on excellence, integrity and partnership.

The Group owns and manages more than 850,000 sq. m. of prime office and luxury retail property in key Asian cities, principally in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing and Jakarta. Its properties attract the world’s foremost companies and luxury brands.

The Group’s Central Hong Kong portfolio represents some 450,000 sq. m. of prime property. It has a further 165,000 sq. m. of prestigious office space in Singapore mainly held through joint ventures, a luxury retail centre at Wangfujing in Beijing, and a 50% interest in a leading office complex in Central Jakarta. The Group also has a number of high-quality residential, commercial and mixed-use projects under development in cities across Greater China and Southeast Asia. In Singapore, its subsidiary, MCL Land, is a well-established residential developer.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. The Group’s assets and investments are managed from Hong Kong by Hongkong Land Limited. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

www.hkland.com

About Asia Bankers Club

The Asia Bankers Club is an investment club for banking and finance professionals in Asia. With a vast member base, the Asia Bankers Club organizes events for its members and provides physical assets for investments, such as properties, fine wines, art, timepieces, and collectibles. Our members are from top tier investment, private and consumer banks, asset management companies, private equity firms, hedge funds, and sovereign wealth funds primarily located in key financial centers.

www.asiabankersclub.com

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200618/2834978-1?lang=0