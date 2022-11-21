ASIA PODCAST FESTIVAL AND AWARDS RETURNS IN 2022

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CreativesAtWork Pte Ltd and MeaVox Live are launching the third edition of the Asia Podcast Festival and Awards, with *SCAPE as their strategic partner. The open call for the awards submission has begun, culminating in a conference and award session on 3-4 December 2022.

As podcasts continue to grow steadily in popularity over the past decade, ad dollars follow. The US podcast advertising spend is projected to rise to over US$4 billion in 2024. In Singapore, podcasts have become very popular with the Gen Z and millennials.

“Podcast provides an additional channel for independent content creators to share information and build up their support community.” says Jayce Tham , Co-Founder of CreativesAtWork.

“Podcast as a format offers endless possibilities and options, and for young podcast creators, it is now easier than ever to produce compelling content for their audiences. We hope through the Asia Podcast Festival and Awards, we can uncover more new talents, ignite creativity in audio space and bring the podcast communities in the region together.”

“This is the first time we are launching a hybrid version of the festival and we are excited to bring the Asia Podcast Festival and Awards to the Singapore and regional community,” says Raven Lim, founder of MeaVox Live and the organizer of the inaugural Asia Podcast Festival in 2019. “We are excited to have *SCAPE as our strategic partner in hosting the conference. The awards have been very popular and we are looking forward to welcoming a new and upcoming generation of podcasting talents.”

The Festival will consist of four pillars, designed to connect key players in the Asian podcasting scene and professionalize the industry.

Podlab: The Podlab is an industry level programme for serious entries into the podcast industry. It aims to equip the applicants with industry level knowledge, tools and connection to supercharge their career.

Awards: For Asia by Singapore, the Asia Podcast Awards celebrate the best in Asia podcasting. As a platform for honouring the members of the Asian podcasting community, the event empowers and celebrates Asia’s unique and diverse voices with the rest of the world. The winners will be announced on 4 December at the Asia Podcast Awards to be held at *SCAPE.

Conference: Podcasters can look forward to a series of in-person and virtual conferences and networking sessions, held at *SCAPE from 3-4 Dec to help to take their skills and podcasts to the next level.

Marketplace: The marketplace is open to podcasters, brand owners and potential sponsors. It comprises a series of assisted business matching sessions that aim to build and support the Asian podcasting community through potential business partnerships.

The Asia Podcast Festival has a line up of regional and international trainers and speakers from Singapore, China, India, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines, and USA. They include podcasters such as award-winning Hantu, A Brief Case, Overthink and podcast networks such as Triton Digital, Acast, Renegade Radio, StoryFM, and technical experts from Audio-Technica and City Music. StoryFM is the appointed sole media partner for China.

Application for the Asia Podcast Awards was launched on 1 October 2022, and will close on 25 November 2022. Registration to be part of the workshops and conference is also open currently. More details can be found at www.AsiaPodcastFestival.com

