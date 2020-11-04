Asian Golf Leaders Forum commits to boosting Asian golf talent with the new Ladies Asian Tour series starting with the KLPGA Hana Financial Group Championship 2020LAT series logo-basic(1).jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

The first tournament of the Ladies Asian Tour series is the Hana Financial Group Championship, commencing November 5 at Sky72, Incheon

The series is slated to have at least six events across Asia in 2021, including the Singapore Women’s Open

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach – 4 November 2020 – Hana Financial Group Championship 2020 will tee off this Thursday as the first tournament of the newly minted Ladies Asian Tour (LAT) series organized by Asian Golf Leaders Forum (AGLF). Firmly rooted in the sport of golf and having been title sponsors on the LPGA, KLPGA, KPGA & Asian Tour for close to two decades, the LAT series further underscores Hana Financial Group’s (Chairman Jung-Tai Kim (www.hanafn.com) and AGLF’s commitment to uniting Asian countries through the sport.

The LAT series came hot on the heels of the establishment of the AGLF as the four founders of AGLF – Mr Jung-Tai Kim of Hana Financial Group, Mr. Gwang-Soo Hur of Korea Golf Association (KGA), Mr. Sang-Yeol Kim of Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA), and Mr. Kenny Park of Simone – saw the opportunity to deepen its commitment to the sport by providing a platform for Asian women’s golf to make waves globally.

“The first tournament of the LAT series at the Hana Financial Group Championship 2020 marks a significant milestone for the AGLF,” says Mr Paul Park, Secretary General of AGLF. “We will continue to charge forward with our mission in enhancing international sports relations and promoting friendship between Asian countries through the spirit of sport.”

In addition to the first of the LAT series at Hana Financial Group Championship 2020, existing tournaments such as Korea Women’s Open, Taiwan Women’s Open, China Women’s Open, Vietnam Women’s Open, and the Hana Financial Group Singapore Women’s Open will also be part of the series from 2021. The AGLF plans to launch flagship tournaments in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines in the year ahead. Plans are also in the works for an independent ranking system in Asia and establishing the Asian Player of the Year Award.