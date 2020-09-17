Asia’s First-Ever Digital Assignments Platform That Mimics the Experience of Doing Homework Online, Launches in Indonesia

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Athena & Tully Pte Ltd, owner of KOCO, Asia’s first digital assignments platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of its Indonesia sales counterpart.



KOCO Paper and KOCO Schools — Asia’s First Digital Assignments Platform

First launched in Singapore in July 2020, KOCO Paper and KOCO Schools are now expanding its horizons to Indonesia. This strategic decision to penetrate the 68 million-strong market was further accentuated by the government’s Ministry of Education and Culture call to push for the digitalisation of schools, especially in light of the current pandemic.

Lenie Chow, Founder and CEO said, “We are very confident that Indonesia is a key market in our rapid growth. We’re pleased to be able to provide a digital solution for our Indonesian teachers and students. Heading Indonesia’s sales team is Faizal Abdullah, a seasoned executive with great entrepreneurial energy.”

KOCO Paper and KOCO Schools mimic the experience of doing physical homework, turning it into a seamless online experience. The main point is to make the transition from physical papers to the digital realm easier for teachers and students alike. KOCO has partnered with Singapore Asia Publishers, to create a first-ever e-bookstore of e-assessment books that can be digitally shared and marked.

Without the overreliance of physical homework and worksheets, these KOCO products are essential portals that prepare users for a painless transition into a paperless future.

The KOCO brand is founded by Lenie Chow, a mother of four. She witnessed first-hand how Home-Based Learning (HBL) had taken a toll on teachers and private tutors. From physically delivering and scanning homework to using PDF tools for editing and marking, and to excessive emailing, teachers and students found HBL tiresome and time-consuming. Following that experience, Lenie then worked to create a product that would rid of the pain points faced by teachers and students.

Heading the team in Indonesia is Faizal Abdullah, who brings with him a wealth of international experience. He has contributed to market leaders such as Getty Images, Hewlett Packard, Motorola Solutions, and PropertyGuru. He also serves on multiple Boards of Directors. Faizal comments on his appointment as managing director: “I am incredibly excited to join KOCO. It brings me great joy to be a part of a company that focuses on creating innovative solutions to help teachers and students.”

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200915/2917519-1?lang=0