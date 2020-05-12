Asking Alexandria release new single ‘House On Fire’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on May 12, 2020

Asking Alexandria are just days away from releasing their new album, and today (Tuesday, 12th May) they’ve given us another taste of it with new single ‘House On Fire’.

‘House On Fire’ is the fifth single we’ve heard from the band’s forthcoming sixth album Like A House On Fire, which will be out on Friday, 15th May.

The release of this new track follows previous singles ‘The Violence’, ‘They Don’t Want What We Want (And They Don’t Care)’, ‘Antisocialist’ and ‘Down To Hell‘.

The band have also dropped a music video for ‘House On Fire’, which has been shot while the band is in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like A House On Fire is out Friday, 15th May.

Watch the video for ‘House On Fire’ below.