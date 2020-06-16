ASME partners SBF Foundation to launch Compassion Fund for Migrant Workers’ Assistance Fund

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ASME is proud to launch an initiative to rally the business community to make a contribution towards the migrant worker community in Singapore. In partnership with the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) Foundation, the initiative plans to raise S$300,000 from the SME community. The fund will see a S$200,000 matching grant from the SBF Foundation. In addition, the Government will also match the public donation made to the Migrant Workers’ Centre’s charity, the Migrant Workers’ Assistance Fund (MWAF).

The project was initiated following Minister K Shanmugam’s call for inclusiveness within the Singapore community, and led by Entrepreneurs and Friends from ASME’s network. Supporting the migrant worker community serves as a reminder to everyone that our forefathers, too, had been migrant workers themselves. They worked hard so that we can enjoy the fruits of their labour. Even today, the efforts of our migrant workers continue to be an economic force that contributes to the building of Singapore. This initiative serves to recognise their contributions and to demonstrate the business community’s solidarity with the migrant worker community.

Mr Kurt Wee, President of ASME, said, “Our migrant workers play an important part in building the foundation of Singapore’s infrastructure and economy. During a criticial time such as this, we believe that it is crucial to provide them with the support and assistance that they need, and to show our appreciation for their efforts. In times of crises, all of us have a duty and responsibility to help one another out in order to build resilience as a nation. We urge the business community to show compassion and play a part in serving the needs of the local community to build an inclusive Singapore.”

Mr Hsieh Fu Hua, Chairman of the SBF Foundation said, “This is our inaugural effort to rally SBF members and industry leaders to care for our employees, workers and the community at large. We aim to have the SBF Foundation Compassion Fund form the framework for our members to pool resources and collectively support employees in need. I am grateful to ASME for leading the SME community to support the migrant workers.”

Mr Yeo Guat Kwang, Chairman of MWC, said, “We greatly appreciate ASME and SBF Foundation for their efforts to raise funds to help the migrant workers’ community in Singapore. As a champion for fair employment and the well-being of our migrant brothers and sisters in Singapore, we are happy to see the various sectors in our community coming together to show care and concern to our migrant workers’ community, and standing by them during this battle against the COVID-19 virus.”

Mr K Shanmugam, Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law said, “The business community has come forward to help our migrant workers. It is a very tough time for businesses. Yet the businesses are doing this. I am heartened to see this. Migrant workers are facing an uncertain future, and they will be very grateful for these efforts. It has been tough for them as well.”

The Project Committee acknowledges the following organisations as we continue to look forward to more companies coming onboard:

Presenting Sponsor – Best World International Limited Diamond Donor – Alliance Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd Platinum Donor – BDO LLP Gold Donors – V3 Group (Singapore) Pte. Ltd

Charles & Keith International Pte. Ltd. Rigel Group Other Supporting Donors – Hwa Seng Builder Pte. Ltd.

or Kim peow Contractors (Private) Limited. Futuristics Store Fixtures Pte. Ltd. China Railway First Group Co., Ltd. (Singapore Branch) China Railway 11 Bureau Group Corporation (Singapore Branch) PowerChina Resources (Singapore) Holding Pte. Ltd. / PowerChina (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.,

China International Water & Electric Corporation (S) Pte Ltd.

SINOTCC (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

China Railway Tunnel Group Co., Ltd. (Singapore Branch).

About ASME

Association of Small & Medium Enterprises (ASME)

The Association of Small & Medium Enterprises (ASME) is a not-for-profit organisation established in 1986 for entrepreneurs, by entrepreneurs. With wide-ranging services and programmes, ASME strives to equip member SMEs with the business knowledge and market opportunities to help them grow their businesses.

ASME, as the champion of a pro-enterprise Singapore, bridges the public and the private sectors to promote a more conducive business environment which facilitates the start-up, growth and development of a larger pool of SMEs. The two ASME flagship awards – The Entrepreneur of the Year Award and Singapore Prestige Brand Award – are in recognition of SMEs’ successes.

ASME will continue to roll out new SME-relevant programmes to enhance its position as THE business association For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs.

www.asme.org.sg

About SBF Foundation

SBF Foundation

The SBF Foundation is an Institution of Public Character (IPC) established by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) in 2013 in response to the Prime Minister’s call for businesses to be more active in corporate philanthropy and corporate social responsibility.

The SBF Foundation aims to amplify the individual efforts of the business community in corporate social responsibility and corporate giving to benefit the workforce and community. For more information, please visit our website: www.sbffoundation.org.sg.

The SBF Foundation Industry-Led Compassion Fund , supported by SBF and Trade Associations and Chamber of Commerce, is a platform for employers in the industry to come together and offer the common platform for their employees in need to seek help and feel supported by caring employers and co-workers during and beyond COVID-19. The Fund aims to support lower income earners who are affected by unexpected and sudden personal or family crisis. Employees are encouraged to seek help from their employers and be supported with a small sum of one-time financial help. More importantly, be referred to government and community agencies. The first helping hand assures employees that there is a network of support made available for them. The Foundation will partner and support up to 10 trade associations with matching funds to set up the industry-led compassion fund.

