ASO Property Management Pte Ltd Selects Yardi Voyager

SINGAPORE, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Property manager ASO Property Management Pte Ltd anticipates enhanced reporting and analytics capabilities with Yardi Voyager® Commercial, its new cloud-based technology platform.

Yardi Voyager supplements ASO Property Management’s existing finance system and provides the multinational real estate manager with dedicated real estate software functionality. Consolidation of financial and property management data into a single connected solution eliminates reliance on multiple data sources and automates nearly every business process for the company. The tight connection of operational and financial business intelligence within Yardi Voyager enables ASO Property Management to perform more comprehensive analysis at the portfolio, regional and property levels.

“The multi-currency global capability, standardised workflows, and real-time updating available from Yardi Voyager will help us facilitate higher efficiency in consolidating, streamlining, and formulating portfolio reporting and analysis,” said David Leung, global head for ASO Property Management.

“Yardi® is pleased to provide ASO Property Management with resources that can help the company maximise revenue and staff efficiency and identify attractive investment options,” said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi.

About ASO Property Management Pte Ltd

For more than three decades, from its offices in Singapore, the UK and Japan, ASO has managed a portfolio of commercial office, retail, industrial, and residential property assets, across Asia Pacific, Australia/New Zealand, North America, and Europe.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.asia.

