Aspiring drivers must take basic driver’s ed

MANILA, Philippines — Starting April, all aspiring drivers must undergo at least 15 hours of basic drivers’ education in accredited schools to secure a student permit, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) said on Tuesday.

The agency is finalizing the modules, including proper driver discipline, reading traffic signs and signals, and updates on national laws and local ordinances, LTO deputy director Edgar Valera told the Inquirer on Tuesday.

These will be taught within a 15-hour training program, or around two days’ worth of seminars, as the LTO upgrades the requirements to implement Republic Act No. 10930.

The law extends the validity of a driver’s license for up to 10 years during renewal, and introduces a new demerit system to allow swift punitive measures against repeat violators.

—Krixia Subingsubing

