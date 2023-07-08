Aspiring OFW allegedly raped in QC; cops nab recruiter’s son

MANILA, Philippines — A woman hoping to be an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) was reportedly raped by her recruiter’s son in Quezon City, police said Saturday, adding that they have arrested the suspect.

In a report, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) identified Nicojake Abool, 34, as the man who supposedly violated the would-be OFW on Friday, July 7.

Authorities withheld the name and other details of the alleged victim, who was purportedly applying for work in Saudi Arabia through the suspect’s mother.

Novaliches Police Station 4 commander Lt. Col. Jerry Castillo said the victim and a fellow applicant agreed to have a drink with Abool.

“After a while, the victim felt dizzy and went to the comfort room while her co-applicant left her. Then and there, Abool took advantage of the situation, motivated by lust and lewd [desire], raped the victim,” Castillo said in a statement.

Police said the victim was able to get help from a former colleague, who immediately informed the victim’s family and then reported the incident to Novaliches Police Station 4, resulting in Abool’s arrest.

“The suspect will be charged for rape before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office,” Castillo said.

