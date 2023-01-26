Assault Charges Against Tool Drummer Danny Carey Have Been Dropped

Tool drummer Danny Carey is reportedly no longer facing assault charges relating to an incident that occurred in late 2021. As Fox 4 Kansas City reports, prosecutors have dismissed all charges against the 61-year-old musician following a scheduled court date last month.

According to the publication, no reason for the dismissal has been given by the court, instead noting that as of 23rd January, the case is a “closed confidential matter”. The charges against Carey stemmed from an incident at the Kansas City International Airport in December 2021.

Tool – ‘7empest’

[embedded content]

As initially reported by TMZ, police had been called to the airport where they found Carey arguing with an airport security worker. Carey had been accused of intentionally inflicting injury against the man, allegedly calling him a homophobic slur while jabbing him in the chest repeatedly.

Footage of Carey’s arrest was also made public and showed the drummer disputing the charges against him. “You’re arresting me for assault,” he said to an officer, “Who did I assault?” Footage also captured him attempting to exert his influence, telling those in attendance, “I’m the drummer in Tool”.

Carey was briefly held by police before being released shortly after being booked. At the time of his arrest, no charges had been filed, though he was reportedly facing a fine of $13,900 for the disturbance.

Further Reading

Watch Stoked Tool Drummer Danny Carey Crash A Random School Band’s Gig To Jam On ‘The Pot’

Tool’s Maynard James Keenan Says He Caught Coronavirus In Australia

Tool’s Danny Carey Plays Metal Festival Despite Serious Staph Infection, Doctor’s Orders