Assets under trust entities exceed P4 trillion

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported that the assets under management (AUM) of trust entities in the Philippines crossed the P4-trillion mark in March of this year.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said at a virtual briefing on Friday that the AUM in March was held by 30 trust firms.

“This is equivalent to nearly one-fourth of the total assets of the Philippine banking system. Funds are invested primarily in debt securities, followed by equities and deposits in banks. Trust assets are therefore highly liquid,” he noted.

Despite the fact that AUM fell in March 2020 as the stock market fell and clients’ preferences moved due to increased market uncertainty, Diokno said the trust industry has not only recovered but flourished since then, increasing by 41.3 percent year-on-year.

He added the central bank understands the value of unit investment trust funds as a way for small retail investors to participate in the securities markets.

Thus, the Bangko Sentral is enhancing the regulatory environment for trust entities. According to Diokno, the Trust Business Model Initiative is a collection of significant policy reforms for the trust business.

“The objective is to provide an environment conducive for financial innovation and growth, thereby allowing these BSP-supervised institutions to be more responsive to the needs of the investing public,” he said.

“At the same time, the framework shall further emphasize the importance of good governance, effective risk management and strong consumer protection,” Diokno said.

The Trust Business Model Initiative is being implemented in stages, the BSP chief highlighted, because of its broad reach.

The central bank initially cut the minimum necessary amount for investment management accounts and broadened the range of financial products in which a commingled fund may be invested in.

The initiative’s second phase will focus on seven categories. There will be changes to the basic rules that apply to all accounts, as well as the specific rules that apply to UITFs and personal management trusts, Diokno added.