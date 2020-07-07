“Assunta de Rossi is emotional over ‘miracle baby’: ‘It’s the fear of not knowing’”

Assunta de Rossi is now in the fifth month of her pregnancy.

As Assunta de Rossi-Ledesma is about to enter the sixth month into her pregnancy, the 37-year-old actress posted on Instagram the sonogram of her “miracle baby.”

Proudly sharing that she’s expecting a healthy baby, Assunta said the heartbeat, weight, and size of her baby are now all in check. Then again, she still isn’t sure whether she’s expecting a boy or a girl.

READ: Assunta de Rossi reveals she is three months pregnant: ‘This was a miracle!’

She wrote: “No way of knowing yet if I’m having a coccolino or a coccolina. Hmm … my little miracle from heaven is being pasaway. Alam na kung kanino nagmana!”

While she has successfully managed to survive her first half of her pregnancy without any complications, Assunta admitted to feeling emotional due to “fear of not knowing” — especially since her baby was too small when she had her first scan.

“But seriously, I’m feeling a bit emotional because the last time I had a scan, the baby was as small as a jellybean, if not smaller. It’s the fear of not knowing. But I survived my 1st and 2nd trimester during a pandemic and lockdown without any complications,” she stated.

The mom-to-be considers her baby a miracle as it took her and her husband Jules Ledesma 16 years to get pregnant.

Assunta married Jules, a former Congressman of Negros Occidental, in 2004.