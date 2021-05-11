AstraZeneca doses to be distributed before June-July expiration — DoH

THE Department of Health (DoH) has assured the public that the new Vaxzevria (formerly AZD1222) vaccines from the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical firm will be distributed before they expire.

More than two million doses of the vaccine arrived on Saturday as part of the donation of the global Covax Facility to the Philippines.

During a media forum on Tuesday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that about 1.5 million doses will expire in June and the rest in July.

“Lahat ng bakuna na naproproduce ngayon, ang pinakamatagal na expiry date nyan ay six months, so mayroon pa ho tayong mga transaksyon and transport for these vaccines…. Pero ang sinasabi natin, wala po tayong dapat ikabahala (All vaccines that are being produced right now, the longest expiry date is six months as we have these transactions and transport for these vaccines, but as we have said, there is nothing to worry about), ” Vergeire said.

She said that the government’s vaccine cluster has created mechanisms to ensure that the vaccines will be delivered to the beneficiaries on time.

The current allocation of the vaccines will mostly be given as a first dose, as more vaccines from AstraZeneca are expected to arrive by the end of May or first week of June, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Meanwhile, the 193,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech tozinameran vaccines have been distributed in select cities of Metro Manila, Cebu, and Davao where there are ultra low-temperature storage facilities.

An allocation was also given to the province of Quirino, where the local government unit has invested in an ultra-low-temperature freezer.