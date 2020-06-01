Astronauts On SpaceX Ship Listened To AC/DC Before Blast Off

In a bit of good news, the astronauts aboard the SpaceX ship that launched over the weekend reportedly listened to AC/DC before blasting off – which we’re sure is how it was intended to be listened to.

As reported by CNN, the two astronauts – Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken – played one of the band’s biggest hits ‘Back In Black’ just before they entered the ship.

“We were told the astronauts listened to ‘Back in Black’ from AC/DC on their way to the rocket,’ CNN’s John Berman said.

“In that vein let’s just say, for those about to launch, we salute you.”

In addition, Hurley and Behnken were woken up at 4:45AM with the soothing alarm of Black Sabbath’s 1970 track ‘Planet Caravan’.

This actually marks the first time American astronauts have been sent into orbit, from America, in nine years following the retirement of the Space Shuttle in 2011. Additionally, it’s the first time NASA astronauts have been sent into orbit in a rocket built by a private company.

Revisit both of the now extraterrestrial songs below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]