At 10 °C, Baguio folk wake up to coldest morning this year

BAGUIO CITY — The city experienced its coldest morning this year after the temperature dropped to 10 degrees Celsius on Friday, Feb. 17, the state weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said they recorded the low temperature at 5 a.m.

It was the coldest temperature that the city experienced during this “amihan” or northeast monsoon season.

The cold creeps in during Yuletide, but the city’s mercury normally drops between 10 and 12 degrees during February, when Baguio stages its Panagbenga Flower Festival.

Friday’s morning temperature still lingered at 10.2 °C by 8 a.m., Pagasa said.

The average temperature before and during Valentine’s Day week teetered between 14°C and 15°C. INQ

lzb

