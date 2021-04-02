At least 4 Metro Manila cities suspend vaccination for Holy Week break

AT least four local governments in Metro Manila suspended their vaccination in observance of Good Friday and to allow health care workers to rest.

In Manila, immunization will resume on Black Saturday.

“Ito’y kasabay po ng paggunita sa Biyernes Santo at upang makapagpahinga ang ating masisipag na health care workers,” said Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso in a statement. (This is in line with the commemoration of Good Friday so that our hardworking health care workers can have a break.)

Makati also suspended immunization this Friday, according to the city’s official Facebook page and will resume at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Pasay also confirmed to The Manila Times that it has suspended operations since Thursday and would resume on Monday.

Vaccination in Muntinlupa is also suspended, its public information office told the Times, but its resumption has yet to be announced.