At Mass for Ash Wednesday, Catholics show faith stronger than fear of COVID-19

KIDAPAWAN CITY—Faith is stronger than fear.

This seemed to be the message from Catholics here as they packed a cathedral for Mass on Ash Wednesday despite an advisory from health officials to avoid large crowds as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Hardly anyone wore facial masks among at least 1,000 parishioners who filled the Our Lady Mediatrix All Grace Cathedral during 4:30 p.m. Mass on Wednesday (Feb. 26).

The singing of “The Lord’s Prayer” and greetings of peace during the Mass held a deeper significance amid reports of a spike in COVID-19 cases from a sect in Daegu, South Korea. Reports said more than 9,000 members of the sect are to be tested for COVID-19.

Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, DD, said it was important for Catholics to take part in Mass on Ash Wednesday as it signalled the start of the 40 days that marked the most memorable events in the life of Christ.

“Putting ashes on the foreheads is also very significant among us as it reminds us that from dust, we will return to dust,” Bishop Bagaforo said.

The bishop also urged parishioners to participate in all important Masses during the Holy Week to understand the suffering, death and resurrection of Christ.

He said Church services for Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Black Saturday and Easter Sunday chronicle the suffering, sacrifice and triumph of Christ.

Although cases of COVID-19 showed signs of slowing down after more than 80,000 infections worldwide and more than 2,300 deaths mainly in China, the sudden spike in the number of cases in South Korea, Iran and Italy had alarmed experts, raising fears of a pandemic.

This prompted several countries to suspend direct flights from countries with confirmed cases of infection and for the country’s leaders to discourage large gatherings.

