Ateneo, La Salle unite for extension of voter registration for youth

COMMONLY associated with their sports rivalry, the Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University this time joined hands to call for an extension of the voters’ registration for the 2022 national elections.

With approximately 12 million voters yet to register with the Commission on Elections (Comelec), 1Sambayan Chairman and Retired Associate Justice Antonio Carpio supported the call for the one-month extension of registration until October 31.

“The request of the youth for an extension of the registration period is very compelling. We lost five and half months for voter registration as it was suspended due to the pandemic. All the youth are asking is we extend the registration for just one month,” he said.

Carpio added that youth participation in the national polls could be a defining factor to elect the next leaders of the country.

The Ateneo and La Salle have established 1Sambayan chapters and aim to set up more across the country to empower and educate the youth to participate in the upcoming 2022 polls.