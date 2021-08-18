Ateneo suspends admission test for 2022-2023

THE Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) will not hold the Ateneo College Entrance Test (ACET) for incoming freshmen and transferees for the academic year 2022-2023.

“This is still due to the prevailing health emergency that will prevent the effective and safe administration of the entrance exam,” said Ateneo in a statement released on Wednesday.

This is the second year the university is suspending the ACET due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Acceptance to the Ateneo will be based on students’ academic and non-academic performance from Grades 9 to 11.

Batch ranking at the end of Grade 11, personal admission essays, recommendation letters, extracurriculars, and disciplinary records will also be used to determine acceptance to the university.

The application process for incoming freshmen will open by early September 2021, while transfer applications will be announced at a later date.

“More details regarding this year’s application cycle will be released in due time,” they added.



Interested applicants may regularly visit the Ateneo college application portal at apply.ateneo.edu for updates on the process.