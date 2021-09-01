Ateneo to start accepting college applications on Sept 6

THE Ateneo de Manila University will start accepting college admission applications on Monday, September 6 for school year 2022-2023, as announced by the university on Wednesday morning.

Due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), Ateneo suspended the conduct of the Ateneo College Entrance Test (ACET) for the second time.

“[This is] due to the prevailing health emergency that will prevent the effective and safe administration of the exam,” the university said in a statement.

Instead, the whole application process will be done online, similar to the conduct of last year’s selection process.

“[A]cceptance to Ateneo de Manila University will be based on academic and non-academic performance from Grades 9 to 11, batch ranking at the end of Grade 11, personal admission essays, recommendation letters, extracurriculars, and disciplinary records,” it added.

Moreover, Ateneo noted that the application period for transfer entry will be announced separately, and further details will be provided soon.

Interested applicants may regularly visit the Ateneo college application portal at apply.ateneo.edu for updates on the process.



Prospective students may also contact the Office of Admissions and Aid at [email protected] or through Facebook Messenger at m.me/ADMUadmissions for specific inquiries and concerns.