Ateneo vows to verify, probe sexual harassment complaints vs faculty members

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo de Manila University said on Saturday said it would verify reports of sexual harassment complaints against some of its faculty members and immediately start an investigation “if warranted.”

“We are saddened by recent social media posts of reported incidents of sexual harassment by certain members of the faculty of the Ateneo de Manila University,” Maria Elissa Lao, chairperson of Ateneo’s University Gender and Development Focal Point, said in a statement.

“We assure our students that we are here to listen and support anyone who has experienced harassment. We are verifying these reports and are ready to immediately begin impartial investigation when warranted,” she added.

Ateneo issues a statement on reports of sexual harassment by certain faculty members

The university also encouraged anyone with information about the allegations to get in touch with Ateneo’s University Gender and Development Focal Point or the Loyola Schools Gender Hub.

“We assure the public that the University prioritizes safety and welfare of our students and entire Ateneo community. We are committed to institutionalize reforms to ensure that our University is a safe space for all,” Lao said.

This is not the first time sexual harassment became an issue at the university.

In 2019, its students and faculty organized a protest against the growing number of sexual misconduct cases on campus.

At least three professors were identified in the incident which went viral on social media.

