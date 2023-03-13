ATFX Held Annual Dinner in Thailand

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX held its annual dinner once again after a three-year break. As a leading fintech broker, ATFX saw the dinner as a rare opportunity to celebrate its achievements and show its appreciation for the contributions made by its employees to its success, including the development and growth of the ATFX brand. The annual dinner officially kicked off on February 18, 2023, at Shangri-La, Bangkok.

The dinner, which is one of the most critical events for ATFX, was attended by Joe Li, the ATFX Chairman; Wei Qiang Zhang, the ATFX UK Managing Director; Jeffrey Siu, ATFX CEO for Southeast Asia; Weems Chan, ATFX Global Head of Marketing & Branding, Jeff Hsu, Managing Director of ATFX Southeast Asia, Khaldoun Sharaiha, ATFX CEO for Middle East & North Africa, and the General Managers of many ATFX offices, as well as 600 other employees.

To foster better relationships and mutual understanding among employees, the event with designed around multiple themes, starting at the area leading to the dinner‘s venue, aimed at inspiring picture-taking and sparking deeper conversations among attendees. The employees received the themes well, as evidenced by the multiple interactions among staff at the Fundamental Zone, Growth Zone, Blooming Zone, Glory Zone and Hope Zone.

In the opening speech, Joe Li took a retrospective look at ATFX’s achievements in 2022, shared insights on the latest business and growth strategies, and offered a glimpse into the company’s global plans for the future. During the awards ceremony, the Long Service Award (three, five and eight years), Outstanding Employee Award and Best Sales Award (team and individuals) were granted. The excitement continued to build among the ATFX team members during the lucky draws, performances and contests that followed.

The unforgettable dinner brought together ATFX employees from various countries, cultures and religions, primarily gaining a multi-dimensional understanding of the various markets in different regions. The event was aimed at leveraging each team’s unique strengths and weaknesses to implement diversified market options locally, thereby offering clients a diversified and comprehensive investment experience. As ATFX, we look forward to the next gathering and discussion through which we can progress and achieve better performance.

ATFX

ATFX is an award-winning currency pairs/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. (ATFX Website: https://www.atfx.com)