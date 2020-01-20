Ati-Atihan dance contest winners announced

ILOILO CITY—A group of performers calling themselves “Vikings” was top place in a street dancing contest, locally known as sadsad, for the 2020 Ati-Atihan Festival in the province of Aklan.

The Vikings, from the village of Dumga in Makato town, won P275,000 in prizes beating defending champion “Black Beauty Boys”, which came in second.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vikings also won best in costume and minor awards.

Black Beauty Boys, from the village of Linabuan Norte in Kalibo town, also won best beats and sounds award.

FEATURED STORIES

The third place went to “Libtong Boys” from the village of Estancia, also in Kalibo.

In the Tribal Small Group category, a group known as “Kabog” won top prize, followed by “Bukid Tigayon” and “Ninolitos”.

The “Aeang-Aeang” group topped the Modern Group category, followed by “Atras-Abante” and “Roadside”.

In the “Balik Ati” category, “Sinikway Nga Ati” won the top prize followed by “Tribu Naisud” and “Apo ni Inday”.

The winners were announced on Sunday (Jan. 19) at the culmination of the festival.

A total of 32 groups took part in the street dancing contests which started on Saturday (Jan. 18).

The Ati-Atihan, famous worldwide, is held every third week of January and is considered to be the oldest among festivals in honor of the Child Jesus or Sto. Nino.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edited by TSB

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ