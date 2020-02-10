Atienza tells Alvarez: Act on ABS-CBN franchise or resign

MANILA, Philippines — If the House committee on the legislative franchise would not tackle the application for franchise renewal of media giant ABS-CBN, its chairman should just resign.

This was the strong pronouncement of Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza towards Palawan Rep. Franz Alvarez on Monday as the party-list lawmaker brought the issue to the plenary floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I urge each and every member of Congress today, we should demand for the committee on franchise to meet on this issue, otherwise kung ayaw gumalaw ng chairman, pwede na siyang mag-resign at pumalit ng magde-decide at mangunguna sa deliberation nitong prangkisang ito (if the chairman will not act, he can resign and be replaced by someone who would decide and would lead the deliberation of this franchise),” Atienza said.

Atienza began his speech noting how 14,000 workers are at stake of losing their jobs if the lower chamber would not hear the renewal of the media giant’s franchise.

FEATURED STORIES

The party-list lawmaker then called out Alvarez who chairs the House committee on the legislative franchise, the panel in the lower chamber tasked to tackle the issue.

“Everyday we take up franchises of non-entities, unknown groups, unknown companies, corporations applying for a franchise and we act on them promptly,” Atienza said.

If there are lawmakers who are against the measure, Atienza said that the hearings serve as an avenue to discuss them.

“Kung anu-anong mga prangkisang inaaprubahan namin dito, pumapasa sa kanya (Alvarez), e yung napakahalagang prangkisa ng pinakamalaking network sa Pilipinas, e hindi nia pinapansin?” Atienza told reporters following the House session.

(We are approving various franchises, and it passes him. But why is the franchise of the biggest network in the Philippines not being tackled?)

Asked to detail his call for Alvarez’s resignation should no action be taken on ABS-CBN’s franchise, Atienza said: “If he refuses to act, aba e, magbitiw ka. Dahil kung hindi ka makagalaw (Because if you cannot move), you are frozen in your position, you will not be able to respect your position on the matter.”

Atienza’s speech on the plenary floor lasted for over 10 minutes, after which the session was adjourned.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sabi ko, aksyunan natin o ngayon. Hindi bukas. Ang aksyon nila, i-adjourn,” Atienza said.

(I said, let us act on it right now. Not tomorrow. Their action, adjourn the session.)

Solicitor General Jose Calida on Monday morning filed a quo warranto petition before the Supreme Court against ABS-CBN to stop the supposed “abusive practices” of the network.

In a statement, Calida said that ABS-CBN has been hiding behind an “elaborately crafted corporate veil” and allowing foreign investors to take part in the ownership of the network which is a violation of Section 11, Article XVI of the Constitution.

Section 11, Article XVI of the Constitution states that: “The ownership and management of mass media shall be limited to citizens of the Philippines, or to corporations, cooperatives or associations, wholly-owned and managed by such citizens.”

Republic Act No. 3846 requires television and radio broadcasting companies to secure a franchise from the government before they are allowed to operate. It is Congress that will decide whether to extend the franchise to public utilities, such as the media.

The renewal of the media giant’s franchise, which is set to expire on March 30, has yet to be tackled despite repeated calls from a number of members of the House for the issue to be addressed.

INQUIRER.net has asked for Alvarez’s comment on the issue but has yet to receive a response as of posting time.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ