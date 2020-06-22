Atienza: Vote now on ABS-CBN bill

A party list lawmaker on Monday blasted the House leadership for taking too long in tackling the franchise application of ABS-CBN, saying it was high time the bill was put to a vote.

“This is a case to me of wasting official congressional time, and the nation’s time and people’s patience that is now bordering on exasperation,” Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza told the virtual Kapihan ng Samahang Plaridel forum via Zoom.

After seven hearings by the joint House panel on franchises and good government, “they have not proved any of their accusations,” said Atienza, a former Manila mayor and father of ABS-CBN host Kim Atienza. INQ

