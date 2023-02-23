Atlas Copco Taiwan Celebrates 150 Years of Innovation

Highlights achievements in Taiwan and business value of sustainability

TAIPEI, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Atlas Copco Group , a world-leading provider of sustainable industrial solutions founded in 1873, is celebrating its 150-year anniversary today. Unique to the air compression industry, this achievement represents a major milestone in the company’s history of harnessing great ideas to drive development — ideas that have culminated in feats such as pioneering oil-free air compressors and offering the first variable speed drive compressors in 1992.



Atlas Copco Taiwan celebrating 150 years of innovation

“We are extremely proud of our past, and we continue to shape the future through our technologies and service solutions,” said Mats Rahmström, CEO and President of the Atlas Copco Group. “Much has changed since 1873 when we were a small local start-up. But I think our founders would recognize our innovative spirit, the passion shown by our employees and our dedication to drive development together with our customers.”

To mark the occasion, Atlas Copco Taiwan is also celebrating its growth and accomplishments specific to the Taiwan market and highlighting the long-term value of doing business the sustainable way.

Empowering customers to grow and drive society forward

Decades of business operations, including the setting up of a local team in 1980, have allowed Atlas Copco to support the booming industries in Taiwan, and the company’s presence spans semiconductors, manufacturing, food and beverage, and the healthcare space.

“Our team of over 100 talented, hardworking professionals has been the biggest driver of our success in Taiwan, and we will continue to build on that momentum so that we can reach greater heights,” shared Dereck Devlin, General Manager of Atlas Copco Taiwan.

Its versatile range of air compressors delivers high energy efficiency and reliability, helping a significant and growing portion of Taiwan’s economy to reduce power consumption while increasing cost savings. For example, its partnership with the Taiwanese electronics company Innolux led to savings of NT$40,000,000 annually and reduced carbon emissions by 8,485 tons, following the implementation of Atlas Copco’s low-pressure air blowers in Innolux’s water treatment system .

To drive future growth, Atlas Copco Taiwan is looking to enhance its service after purchase, with an expanded team to handle after-market support for air compressors and other related products.

A leader in sustainability and energy efficiency

As an organization, Atlas Copco has a long tradition of embracing sustainability and has taken widespread action across its operations. Atlas Copco Group has set two science-based targets to reduce carbon emissions by 46% by 2030, compared to its 2019 baseline, and to reduce value chain emissions, mainly the carbon impact of its products in use, by 28% by 2030, compared to its 2019 level of emissions.

The company also champions industries in adopting such measures and encourages enterprises to save energy and cost through using its energy-efficient air compressors.

“From using more sustainable modes of transportation to avoiding single-use plastic in the office, we look at every opportunity possible to reduce our impact on the environment. It’s not enough for companies to just talk the talk; we also need to walk the walk,” added Devlin.

Committed to supporting local economic development and environmental protection, Atlas Copco is also actively involved in Taiwan’s European Chamber of Commerce to engage with the business community. As part of its work on the Chamber, it helped launch the Low Carbon Initiative, which encourages member enterprises to take action on sustainability and reduce their carbon footprint.

