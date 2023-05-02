Atlas Lithium Receives US$ 20,000,000 in Non-Dilutive Funding via a Royalty Transaction6706.jpg

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is focused on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium projects which consist of 64 mineral rights spread over approximately 75,040 acres (304 km2) located primarily in the Lithium Valley area of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. In total, Atlas Lithium has 100% ownership of mineral rights for almost all battery metals including lithium (304 km2), nickel (222 km2), rare earths (122 km2), titanium (89 km2), and graphite (56 km2), in addition to mining concessions for gold, diamonds, and sand. The Company also owns approximately 45% of Apollo Resources Corp. (private company; iron) and approximately 28% of Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTCQB: JUPGF; gold and quartzite).

Lithium Royalty Corp. (“LRC”) (TSX: LIRC) is a lithium-focused royalty company with a globally diversified portfolio of 31 high grade, top quartile revenue royalties on mineral properties around the world that supply and are expected to supply raw materials to support the electrification of transportation and decarbonization of the global economy. Our portfolio is focused on high-grade and low-cost mineral projects that are primarily located in top tier jurisdictions predominantly in Australia, Canada, South America and the United States. LRC is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment, and the integration of ESG factors and sustainable mining are important considerations in our investment analysis and royalty acquisitions.

