Atradius: Rising oil prices bring welcome post-recession cash injection to oil producing nationsatra logo.jpg

Atradius‘ latest economic report on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) acknowledges the importance of the growth in oil prices for the energy-exporting economies of the region. However, it also notes the limits to growth presented by an underdeveloped private sector and the ongoing downside risks to the economic outlook caused by the pandemic.

DUBAI,

UAE – Media OutReach – 8 February 2022 – Rising

oil prices are boosting economic growth throughout the oil producing economies

of the MENA region, with predictions that GDP will largely return to

pre-pandemic levels during the course of 2022. Oil prices are expected to level

out at about USD70 per barrel, with global demand for oil picking up. In the

countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) oil activity is expected to

grow by up to 8% in 2022, a huge increase on the 0.5% recorded last year.

Many of the energy-exporting nations have also enacted strong vaccine

strategies, which in turn has enabled them to lift lockdown measures and reopen

domestic sectors such as retail and tourism.

However, despite a brief role when they led the economic recovery during

the oil price shock, several non-energy exporting nations have now slipped

behind their GCC neighbours when it comes to short-term growth predictions. For

Jordan and Lebanon, in particular, ongoing high Covid-19 infection rates are

negatively impacting their economic rebounds and contributing to weak economic

growth.

The development of the region’s private sector is also likely to have an

impact on the size and speed of the region’s economic recovery. As the report

outlines, without private sector reform, economic growth will slow. This is

true of most GCC countries where the share of the state-owned hydrocarbon

sector dwarfs their various private sectors, but also in Algeria and Egypt

where restrictions on imports and foreign investment, and a preferential

treatment of state-owned companies over private companies in public tenders are

additional factors that are stifling business.

Although vaccine

programmes and the development of the private sectors are important for the

region’s economy, growth is still heavily dependent on oil. Niels de Hoog,

Senior Economist, Atradius, acknowledged that the world economy will still

require energy from fossil fuels on a large scale for several decades. However,

he noted that despite plans to expand the capacity of hydrocarbon production,

many GCC nations are also investing in renewable energy. He said: “Investments

in renewable projects are being stepped up simultaneously to increase the share

of domestic energy consumption that comes from renewable sources. The additional

fossil fuel production will mainly be destined for exports.” At the same time,

the rise in home-grown renewables is also changing the economic prospects of

the region’s non-hydrocarbon producers for the better as they become less

dependent on imported energy.

Schuyler D’Souza,

Managing Director Middle East, Atradius said: “The Atradius Regional Economic

Outlook for the Middle East and North Africa paints a varied picture. On the

one hand we are seeing a rebound from the economic crises of the pandemic

downturn and the oil price shock. However, on the other hand, additional

factors are impacting projected growth in the region. Primary among these are

the slow rate of vaccine roll-out in some of the economies and heavy dependence

on state-owned hydrocarbon businesses. This picture may change over the next

few years as some of the region’s countries expand investment in renewable

energy and enable growth among the private sector.”

Get the Atradius

Economic Research Report here: https://atradius.com.hk/en/publications/economic-research-petrodollars-boost-mena-private-sector.html