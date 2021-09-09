Atram Alpha Opportunity Fund Inc Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting (ASM) of the aforementioned Corporation will be held virtually or via remote communication on 5 October 2021 at 2:00 PM via Zoom webinar. Stockholders can register at https://bit.ly/ATRAMPesoMFASM . Webinar password will be sent via email after registration.

The Agenda of the Meeting is as follows:

1. Call to Order

2. Certification of Notice and Quorum

3. Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Shareholders Meeting held on 28 September 2020

4. Management Report

5. Presentation of the Audited Financial Statements as of 31 December 2020

6. Ratification of the Corporate Acts of the Board of Directors since the last annual stockholders’ meeting

.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

7. Election of Directors for 2021 to 2022

8. Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation

9. Amendment of the By-laws

10. Appointment of Standard Chartered Bank as Primary Custodian and Fund Accountant

11. Appointment of External Auditor for 2021

12. Other Matters

13. Adjournment

Only holders of issued stocks of record as at the close of business hours on 11 August 2021 and whose status as stockholders on that date has been satisfactorily established in accordance with the corporate records of the Stock and Transfer Agent and the Corporate Secretary of the Company, will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the scheduled stockholders’ meeting.

Given the current circumstances and in order to ensure the safety and welfare of our stockholders in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corporation will dispense with the physical attendance of stockholders at the meeting and will allow attendance only by remote communication and by voting in absentia or voting through the Chairman of the meeting as proxy.

Stockholders who intend to participate in the meeting via remote communication and to exercise their vote in absentia must notify the Corporate Secretary by registering through the Company’s website for the 2021 annual meeting of the stockholders on or before 24 September 2021. All information submitted will be subject to verification and validation by the Corporate Secretary by 30 September 2021. Successful registrants will receive an e-mail with instructions on how to access an online web address which will allow them to join the meeting and cast votes in absentia or by proxy in favor of the Chairman of the meeting.

The procedures for participating in the meeting through remote communication and for casting their votes in absentia are set forth in the Information Statement.

Makati City, Philippines, 07 September 2021.