Atram Corporate Bond Fund Inc (7th) Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

ATRAM CORPORATE BOND FUND, INC.

8th Floor, 8 Rockwell Building, Hidalgo Drive, Rockwell Center, Makati City, Metro Manila Tel. No. 8814-7800; Fax No. 8841-0315

NOTICE OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Stockholders' Meeting (ASM) of the aforementioned Corporation will be held virtually or via remote communication on 28 October 2021 at 3:00 PM via Zoom webinar. Stockholders can register at https://bit.ly/ATRAM2021ASM. Webinar password will be sent via email after registration.

The Agenda of the Meeting is as follows:

1.Call to Order

2.Certification of Notice and Quorum

3.Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Shareholders Meeting held on 15 October 2020

4.Management Report

5.Presentation of the Audited Financial Statements as of 31 March 2021

6.Ratification of the Corporate Acts of the Board of Directors since the last annual stockholders' meeting

7.Election of Directors for 2021 to 2022

8.Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation to align with the Revised Corporation Code and the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Investment Company Act

9.Amendment of the By-laws to align with the Revised Corporation Code and the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Investment Company Act

10.Amendment of the Registration Statement to update the Fund's Dividend Policy

11.Appointment of Standard Chartered Bank as Primary Custodian and Fund Accountant

12.Appointment of External Auditor for 2021

13.Other Matters

14.Adjournment

Only holders of issued stocks of record as at the close of business hours on 3 September 2021 and whose status as stockholders on that date has been satisfactorily established in accordance with the corporate records of the Stock and Transfer Agent and the Corporate Secretary of the Company, will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the scheduled stockholders' meeting.

Given the current circumstances and in order to ensure the safety and welfare of our stockholders in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corporation will dispense with the physical attendance of stockholders at the meeting and will allow attendance only by remote communication and by voting in absentia or voting through the Chairman of the meeting as proxy.

Stockholders who intend to participate in the meeting via remote communication and to exercise their vote in absentia must notify the Corporate Secretary by registering through the Company's website for the 2021 annual meeting of the stockholders on or before 18 October 2021. All information submitted will be subject to verification and validation by the Corporate Secretary by 22 October 2021. Successful registrants will receive an e-mail with instructions on how to access an online web address which will allow them to join the meeting and cast votes in absentia or by proxy in favor of the Chairman of the meeting.

The procedures for participating in the meeting through remote communication and for casting their votes in absentia are set forth in the Information Statement.

Makati City, Philippines, September 28, 2021.

(Sgd.) ATTY. MA. ALICIA G. PICAZO-SAN JUAN

Corporate Secretary