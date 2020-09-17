Attention Year 12s: The Rubens & KFC Have A Consolation Prize For Your Formal Woes

2020 is arguably the shittest year to be in your final year of school. Learning from home orders, cancelled schoolies, and watered down end of year formals, it’s rough. The Rubens feel for you though. They’re going as far as delivering 2020’s seniors a big ol’ consolation prize.

The Rubens have partnered with KFC and ReachOut to deliver a livestream formal event they’ve dubbed The Informal Formal. The livestream show will be broadcast from the KFC Australia Facebook page at 7pm Friday, 25th September.

“We’re stoked to be working with KFC and ReachOut to put on The Informal Formal gig,” say The Rubens.

“Looking back at our own formals, it was a moment to enjoy yourself and mark the end of an era at school, and while so many Aussies can’t have their celebrations during this time, we hope this gives them a little bit of a moment to enjoy despite the circumstances.

“We’ll be playing some oldies as well as our newest release ‘Time Of My Life’. Tune in, and we’ll tune-up.”

KFC is also launching a bit of a competition for a whole cohort of Year 12s to snag catered KFC for their grade. You can enter the competition here from 9am Monday, 21st September.

As well as the tunes and the chicken, the whole event is also aiming to raise some awareness for ReachOut. They’re trying to encourage our Aussie youth to reach out and take a proactive approach to their mental health.

“By partnering with KFC and The Rubens we hope The Informal Formal will give young people across Australia a moment to celebrate but also to check in with themselves and others during a time that can be tough even in non-COVID-19 circumstances,” says Ashley de Silva, CEO at ReachOut.

“Whatever life throws at you – from exams to isolation, free mental health support is available 24/7 at ReachOut.com.”

The Rubens ‘The Informal Formal’

Free livestream event

7pm Friday, 25th September

KFC Australia Facebook Page