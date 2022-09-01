Audiobook Announced For New Nick Cave Memoir

Nick Cave’s memoir – Faith, Hope and Carnage – now has an accompanying audiobook. The audiobook will be narrated by Cave and Seán O’Hagan, his friend and journalist, whose interviews with the artist form the basis of the memoir itself.

The project has been directed and produced by Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard, who had collaborated with Cave on the 20,000 Days On Earth project.

Faith, Hope and Carnage – A Beautiful Kind of Freedom

﻿

The audiobook features ‘sixteen musical codas’ and elements from the Carnage, Skeleton Tree and Ghosteen albums, as well as an exclusive 12 minute conversation between O’Hagan and Cave.

Listening through the audiobook, it sounds as if the listener is privy to an intimate conversation between old friends.

“Working with Nick over the years has had a fundamental impact on who we are, on how we are,”’ Forsyth and Pollard have said in a statement.

“For this audiobook we wanted to give you a direct experience—a seat at the table with Nick and Seán—two incandescent minds trying to just figure things out. Intimate, adventurous, faltering and fearless, these conversations will open your mind and heal your heart.”