August inflation seen higher

Inflation likely accelerated in August on the back of higher food and energy prices, analysts polled by The Manila Times said.

Projections for the month ranged from 4.3 to 4.4 percent with a 4.35-percent average, higher than the 4.0 percent recorded in July and the 2.4 percent in August last year.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has forecast 4.1 to 4.9 percent inflation for August.

Official data will be released on Tuesday, September 7, by the Philippine Statistics Authority.

HSBC Global Research and a Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) analyst both forecast August inflation of 4.4 percent.

“Headline inflation likely rose 4.4 percent y-o-y (year-on-year) in August led by liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and electricity prices. Further, peso depreciation over the month also contributed to part of the upward pressure in inflation,” HSBC Global Research said in a report.

Oil firms increased LPG prices from P3.27 to P3.35 per kilogram or around P36 to P37 for an 11-kg cylinder effective August 1. Manila Electric Co., meanwhile, raised per kilowatt-hour (kWh) rates for the month by P0.0965 for homes using 200 kWh per month.



Lower rice and fuel prices, however, likely tempered the rim in inflation, HSBC Global Research said.

Local oil companies reduced fuel prices three times last month.

RCBC Chief Economist Michael Ricafort, meanwhile, said “relatively lower denominator effects to remain until October 2021, mathematically leading year-on-year inflation to reach the peak towards 4.5 percent from August-October 2021, coinciding with the typhoon season in the country that could lead to some storm damage in agriculture could … lead to some uptick in food prices.”

“Weaker peso exchange rate versus the US dollar recentl … could also lead to higher import prices and inflation,” he added.

Offsetting positive factors include latest lockdowns that slowed business activities, demand conditions, and prices.

Inflation could go down to the 3-percent level in the coming months, especially from November-December, said Ricafort, and then ease further to the 2 to 3 percent range as price rises normalize towards long-term estimates.

Analysts from ING Bank Manila and Security Bank Corp. (SBC), meanwhile, said August inflation likely hit 4.3 percent.

“We expect inflation to rise to 4.3 percent largely due to base effects of select food items and more expensive crude oil. Relatively pricier commodities pushed up costs for both utilities and private transportation. The depreciation of the peso will also trigger some imported inflation although FX (foreign exchange) pass-through on inflation has waned over the years compared to past episodes,” ING Bank Manila Senior Economist Nicholas Mapa said.

“Meanwhile, the ongoing economic recession coupled with the initial impact of supply side remedies (pork importation) may provide downside pressure to inflation. Base effects for pandemic-related costs are also expected to turn favorable especially for public transport costs, other services, and restaurants,” he added.

Mapa said inflation was likely to stay above 4 percent in the near term before dipping back into the 2-4 percent range in the fourth quarter “as base effects prove favorable and supply side remedies take full effect.”

SBC Chief Economist Robert Dan Roces, for his part, estimated that August inflation had settled to 4.1 to 4.5 percent.

“Food inflation may have accelerated (+0.3 percent month-on-month) on weather disturbances but partially offset by pork imports. Higher electricity costs may have pushed the utilities basket up (+0.3 percent m/m), while restaurant and services inflation may have gone down with the reimposed enhanced community quarantine and modified ECQ (-0.5 percent m/m),” he said.

Food and oil price movements remain the primary upside risk for the months ahead, Roces added.