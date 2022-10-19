AURORA, Angel Olsen, Sampa the Great and More Announced for WOMADelaide 2023

WOMADelaide organisers have revealed a new round of artists for its 2023 edition, joining previously-announced acts like Florence + the Machine and Bon Iver. Today’s announcement for next year’s edition of the festival – which will run between Friday, 10th to Monday, 13th March in Adelaide’s Botanic Park – adds the likes of Norwegian art-pop artist AURORA, US singer-songwriter Angel Olsen, Zambian-Australian rapper Sampa the Great and many others.

Also announced today are Scottish duo The Proclaimers, Senegalese icon Youssou N’Dour, Billy Bragg, Genesis Owusu, Mdou Moctar, Kee’ahn, Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Madeleine Peyroux and more. See the new additions below – tickets are on sale now.

Sampa the Great – ‘Never Forget’

[embedded content]

“We’re incredibly excited to be able to present a full international program again with such a diverse array of artists from 26 countries many of whom are making their Australian debut at WOMADelaide next March,” festival director Ian Scobie commented in a statement. The festival’s next lineup announcement will drop in late November.

AURORA’s announcement on the WOMADelaide bill follows her announcing headline dates back in August. She’ll be playing shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in March. More recently, Angel Olsen was announced as part of the lineups for both Mona Foma in Tasmania along with Victorian festival Golden Plains. She’s announced headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne, with more to come.

WOMADelaide

Friday, 10th to Monday, 13th March 2023 – Botanic Park, Adelaide

Lineup

ADG7

Angel Olsen

AURORA

Bab L’Bluz

Bangarra Dance Theatre

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn

Billy Bragg

Bon Iver

Cimafunk

Constantinople

Florence + the Machine

Foco alAire

Gaia by Luke Jerram

The Garifuna Collective

Genesis Owusu

Gratte Ciel’s Places des Anges

Jaguar – DJ set

Justin Adams & Mauro Durante

Kee’ahn

Kefaya and Elaha Soroor

The Langan Band

Madeleine Peyroux

Mdou Moctar

Nakhane

Nightmares on Wax – DJ set

Pandit Ronu Majumdar & Dr Jayanthi Kumaresh

The Proclaimers

Ripple Effect Band

Rizwan Muazzam Qawwals

Sampa The Great

San Salvador

Small Island Big Song

Soul II Soul

Youssou N’Dour & Le Super Étoile de Dakar

