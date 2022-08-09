Ausecuma Beats And Z*F*E*X Share New Single, ‘Tropical Storm’

Ausecuma Beats and Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange (Z*F*E*X) have unveiled their latest collaborative effort, sharing the Gotopo-featuring ‘Tropical Storm’ today. The artists’ previous collaborative single, ‘Deep Heat’, was released last month.

A rhythmic, deeply-percussive track, ‘Tropical Storm’ unfurls over close to six minutes, welcoming in synths and rich melodies along the way. The mixture of sung lyrics and spoken word from Latin America-via-Berlin artist Gotopo contributes to the track’s thrilling, uplifting character.

Ausecuma Beats and Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange – ‘Tropical Storm’

“‘Tropical Storm’ was composed during lockdown — we felt very locked, and this pushed us to create more music,” Ausecuma Beats bandleader Boubacar Gaye said in a statement. “One day I had a chance to catch up with Panga (Ausecuma Beats’ percussionist) and we just played music – we sent these files to Ziggy and he chose ‘Tropical Storm’.

“It’s beautiful to see how we are capable of working from a long distance – this is the first time for Ausecuma Beats to work with someone overseas. This shows a lot – when we come together, how powerful we are, and how we can bring our knowledge together.”

Both ‘Tropical Storm’ and ‘Deep Heat’ will appear on the Deep Heat/Tropical Storm EP, which is out on Friday, 19th August. Set to be released digitally and on 12″ vinyl, the two tracks will be paired with instrumental versions, further highlighting the intricate compositional efforts of Ausecuma Beats and Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange.

