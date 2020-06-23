Ausounds Expands Global Footprint: Products Now Available in Japan

Products are available at Bic Camera, Yodobashi Camera, E-Earphone and Fujiya-Avic

SHERMAN OAKS, California, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Ausounds, a U.S.-based premium audio manufacturer, today announces its expansion into Japan. The brand, which launched in the United States in August 2019, has expanded into three leading Japanese electronic retailers: Bic Camera, Yodobashi Camera, and E-Earphone. Ausounds has partnered with Kopek Japan Corporation for distribution throughout the country.

Ausounds, known for their high-quality headphones designed for music creators, is featuring its full line of products at Bic Camera, Yodobashi Camera, and E-Earphone. The line includes the AU-Stream ANC, AU-Flex ANC, AU-Stream in a variety of colors, and their latest, the AU-Stream Hybrid in a variety of colors.

The brand also plans to offer their first over-ear headphones, the AU-X ANC and AU-XT ANC headphones shortly after this initial launch.

“We are excited to be expanding our ever-growing company,” explained Marcus Sanchez, CMO of Ausounds. “We launched in 2019 with the mission to pioneer a new way of listening to music, and this short time later, we are finding ourselves able to bring the innovative audio equipment to more people globally. We aim to not only meet the needs of music creators at all levels, but of creators everywhere.”

Bic Camera, which has over 40 stores in Japan, is one of the country’s leading electronic retailers. Yodobashi Camera and Fujiya-Avic, leading electronic retailers in Japan, will also be offering Ausounds’ premium products. Finally, E-Earphone is Japan’s leading headphone retailer and will be offering Ausounds’ full line.

Ausounds products are now available in all of the Japanese retail stores mentioned above.

To learn more about Ausounds’ products, please visit https://ausounds.com/ in the U.S., and https://ja.ausounds.com in Japan.

About Ausounds

Ausounds is a U.S.-based premium audio manufacturing company that designs accessible headphones and audio products for music creators and music lovers alike. With a focus on redefining the sound of audio, Ausounds’ products are crafted using the highest quality materials. The creative minds behind these innovations consistently research the newest technologies in the music industry to incorporate into each product released. To learn more about Ausounds, visit www.ausounds.com .

