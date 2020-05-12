Aussie Garage Rock Legend & Founder Of The Stems, Richard Lane, Has Passed Away

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on May 12, 2020

Australia has lost another music icon following the death of Richard Lane, founder of iconic garage rock outfit The Stems.

The sad news was confirmed today by his surviving bandmates.

“With great sadness we have learned that Richard Lane, a foundation member of The Stems, has passed away,” the group posted on social media. “Dom, Jules, Dave and John would like to express their condolences to both Richard’s family and his legion of friends. We know he will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”

Lane was a legend of the West Australian music scene, beginning when he co-founded The Stems with Dom Mariani in 1983.

The band released their debut album, At First Sight, Violets Are Blue, in 1987, which contained their most famous track, ‘At First Sight’.

Though the band sadly broke up just a few months after its release, their influence on the local scene has resonated through the years, while Lane remained a staple of the Perth live scene, performing in prominent bands such as The Chevelles, The Rosebuds, The Painkillers and The On And Ons.

His cause of death has not yet been made public.

RIP to a local icon.