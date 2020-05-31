Aussie Metal Community Mourns Shock Death Of To The Grave Bassist, Josh Booth

There’s been an outpouring of grief from the Australian heavy music community this weekend following the shock news that Josh Bloom, bassist of up-and-coming Sydney deathcore collective To The Grave (pictured top left), has died at the age of 23.

His bandmates made the tragic announcement on their official Facebook page, expressing their devastation and urging fans to donate to a Go Fund Me page to help Josh’s heartbroken family cover his funeral expenses.

Their post reads:

“It is with utter devastation and disbelief that we must announce on Thursday the 28th of May, just before 5pm, we lost Joshua Booth. Words simply cannot express the anguish we all face in his absence. Josh was a wonderfully kind, understanding and passionate individual who brought a light to everyone else’s life. His positive influence on the people he touched was so understated and that’s something that nobody could ever replace. None of us could have asked for a better friend to share the stage with. Those who knew him will tell you he never failed to bring a smile to your face even on dark days. We are shattered at his loss and our thoughts and condolences lie very much with his family and fellow loved ones. We respectfully ask at this time that everyone please refrain from questions too specific to the circumstances surrounding his passing as we are waiting for a full police investigation to be properly conducted. The four of us here at To The Grave loved Josh more than words can express, and will both mourn and honour his memory in our future endeavours. Rest in peace Joshua Declan Booth, we miss you sorely. 27.3.97 – 28.5.20″

As a member of To The Grave, Josh has toured Australia with the likes of Alpha Wolf, Justice For The Damned & Gravemind. The band released their debut album Global Warning last year.

Read To The Grave’s full post below. And just another reminder that you can donate to Josh’s family’s Go Fund Me page right here.

