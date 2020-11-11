Trending Now

Australian Guitarist Plini Says Doja Cat Borrowed From One Of His Compositions Without Permission

thumbnail
Music
admin

Australian Guitarist Plini Says Doja Cat Borrowed From One Of His Compositions Without Permission

Earlier this week, Doja Cat performed at the MTV Europe Music Awards, where she delivered a heavy metal-indebted rendition of her 2019 hit ‘Say So’.

The attention-grabbing performance found its way to Australian guitarist Plini Roessler-Holgate, who releases music mononymously as Plini, as the ripping guitar solo around the 2:50 mark incorporates one of the songwriter’s compositions. The solo, which closely resembles a section from Roessler-Holgate’s 2016 song ‘Handmade Cities’, was performed without permission.

As the performance began to circulate, the songwriter tweeted “Someone tell [Doja Cat] that if she digs the arrangement of this at 2:50 onwards, then she would love my song ‘Handmade Cities’.”

In an Instagram post yesterday (11th November), Roessler-Holgate elaborated on the situation – saying he was impressed by the performance but would have liked some communication from Doja’s team or acknowledgement of his contribution.

“in case you missed it, @dojacat ‘s recent performance of “say so” for MTV borrowed a few elements from my song ‘handmade cities’ for its new live arrangement. i think it’s an awesome performance… and more than anything, find it absolutely hilarious that something i wrote 4 years ago in my bedroom would find its way here,” Roessler-Holgate wrote.

“the lack of prior communication about it or proper credit upon release is disappointing but not particularly surprising in a sector of the industry that is usually more interested in clout than creativity. (it’s being sorted now, but would have been cooler a million views ago).”

You can compare both versions in the guitarist’s Instagram post below. If you’re into what you hear, Plini has a new album called Impulse Voices arriving later this month – it’s available for pre-order here.

Related Posts

Back To Top