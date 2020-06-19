Australian leader says unnamed state increasing cyberattacks

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia is under increasing cyberattack from a “sophisticated state-based cyber actor,” the Australian prime minister said Friday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison would not name the state, and he said he made the threat public to raise awareness.

“Australian organizations are currently being targeted by a sophisticated state-based cyber actor,” Morrison told reporters.

“This activity is targeting Australian organizations across a range of sectors, including all levels of government, industry, political organizations, education, health, essential service providers and operators of other critical infrastructure,” he added.

Although the threat was constant, the frequency of attacks had increased “over many months.”

“This is the actions of a state-based actor with significant capabilities. There aren’t too many state-based actors who have those capabilities,” Morrison said.

