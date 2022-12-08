Australian Open Announces 2023 Music Programme With BENEE, Flight Facilities, Lastlings and More

Vanessa Amorosi, BENEE, Flight Facilities, Lastlings and more will perform as part of the music programme for the Australian Open‘s inaugural AO Finals Festival, which will take place across the last three days of the 2023 Australian Open.

Proceedings will kick off on Friday, 27th January with the sixth edition of LGBTQI+ tennis event the Glam Slam, with a lineup that includes Amorosi plus singer-songwriter Montaigne and DJ Bertie. On the women’s final day (Saturday, 28th January), BENEE will play the Kia Arena stage joined by Thelma Plum, Winston Surfshirt and CC:DISCO! On Sunday, 29th January (the men’s final day), Flight Facilities will perform alongside Lastlings, Forest Claudette and Willo.

BENEE – ‘Never Ending’

[embedded content]

“The Finals Festival will be an incredible way to wrap up what is shaping up as a spectacular AO23,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said in a statement. “It’s an exciting new initiative for the AO, which has always led the way with music and entertainment alongside the world-class tennis. The Finals Festival also gives us the opportunity to showcase our newest stadium, Kia Arena, in a unique new way.”

Tickets for each Finals Fest event will be $34 on their own. Alternatively, fans who buy either a ground pass or Rod Laver Arena stadium ticket for any of the three days can upgrade to enter the Kia Arena for an additional $5. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

AO Finals Festival 2023

Friday, 27th January

Vanessa Amorosi

Montaigne

Bertie

Saturday, 28th January

BENEE

Thelma Plum

Winston Surfshirt

CC:DISCO!

Sunday, 29th January

Flight Facilities

Lastlings

Forest Claudette

Willo

