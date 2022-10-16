Australian parcel theft rockets to an all-time high with the second largest rise than any other country globally

First global report on parcel theft

Over a third of Australians affected by parcel theft or loss in lifetime

One in ten people globally are now reluctant to shop online because of fear of theft

Australia second highest on global list of increasing parcel problems

Sharpest rise and greatest rate of parcel theft and loss in Greater Adelaide

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Doorstep parcel theft is sweeping Australia, according to the first global report on parcel theft. More than 3.6 million parcels were lost or stolen in a 12-month period, with nearly a third of residents having a parcel stolen or lost. This has cost Australian consumers a total of AU$224.3 million in missing goods.1

The results are part of the world’s first global parcel theft survey which found that close to one in ten people had at least one parcel lost or stolen from May 2021 to April 2022. This amounts to a staggering 1.009 billion packages2 globally, at a total cost of AU$57.04 billion.1

Worldwide, there was an all-time high of stolen or lost parcels with an estimated rise of 155 million2 compared to the previous 12 months, despite initiatives to tackle the surge post-covid. This is more than a 2% increase.

The Penn Elcom Global Parcel Theft Report was commissioned by Penn Elcom, a globally recognised British steel manufacturer and producer of the Penn Parcel Box, and sponsored exclusively by Scurri, the world’s leading courier management platform for eCommerce and shipping, and produced by YouGov. It revealed that Australia suffered the second greatest increase (+3%) after the UK (+5%), followed by Canada (+2%), the US and UAE (+1% respectively).

Australian regional hot spots include:

Sharpest rise in missing parcels: Greater Adelaide , up 15% to 28% – nearly a third of residents had a parcel stolen or lost in the last 12 months

Parcel problems hotspots – proportion of residents who had a parcel lost or stolen between May 2021 and April 2022 :

Greater Sydney : 17%



Greater Brisbane : 15%



Greater Melbourne : 13%

Highest levels of anxiety around parcel theft: Greater Sydney (23%)

A staggering 36% of people surveyed in Australia have had a package lost or stolen in their lifetime, amounting to over 9.2 million parcels2 and expected to rise without preventive measures.

The psychological impact

Almost a quarter of Aussies (23%) feel anxious about parcel theft, with one in five (20%) also in fear of parcels being stolen. These concerns are highest in Greater Sydney, where a quarter of respondents are anxious about posted goods (25%) and a fifth (20%) proactively looking for parcel-theft prevention products.

In Greater Adelaide, only 15% of respondents have looked into preventatives, despite having the sharpest increase in the rate of missing parcels and the highest level of parcels stolen or lost.

Greater Sydney and Greater Melbourne topped the table for people reluctant about making new online orders due to theft (20% respectively).

More Australian women felt anxious about parcel loss or theft (55% women, to 45% men), but 58% of parcel security product searches were by men, compared to 42% women.

Penn Elcom’s chairman, Roger Willems, said: “A surge in online shopping accelerated by Covid, along with seasonal rushes, means couriers are under intense pressure. Professional thieves are known to follow delivery vans, stealing packages minutes after they are dropped off, while opportunistic thieves take advantage of parcels left on doorsteps.”

“We expect parcel piracy to continue to rise as global parcel deliveries increase3 if measures are not taken. We are doing our best to support delivery companies and save online shoppers the headache of missed deliveries – as well as the heartache of lost and stolen parcels,” added Roger.

According to Google Trends, global searches for ‘parcel theft’ have rocketed as shoppers continue to order online, especially for seasonal holidays. The study found that one in ten people worldwide are also now reluctant to shop due to fear of theft, impacting retailers.

Gavin Murphy, CMO of Scurri, said “When parcel delivery fails at the final hurdle, the customer experience fails expectations and customers may be discouraged from buying online again from that retailer. Real-time data is critical. Simply stating that a package has been dispatched or is on board a last mile delivery vehicle is totally inadequate.”

Penn Elcom is campaigning to restore confidence in online shopping and has a solution. The Penn Parcel Box, made from quality British steel and designed using Penn Elcom’s decades of steel engineering expertise, is a secure, stylish, weatherproof solution for parcel deliveries for homes and businesses.

The Penn Parcel Box was developed in response to enquiries from customers who had problems with parcels going missing.

YouGov, the leading British research group, surveyed 2,000 random consumers in the UK, US, the UAE, Canada and Australia in May 2022. 50% were male and 50% female, ranging in age from 18-55 and above.

