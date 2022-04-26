Australia’s First Touring Pride Festival ‘Summer Camp’ Is Back With New Dates

Australia’s first touring pride festival and the biggest ticketed LGBTQIA+ music festival in the southern hemisphere, Summer Camp, is back with some new dates for your calendar… but the same international headliners!

London artist Years & Years, the project of It’s a Sin star Olly Alexander, will perform at the rescheduled fest, which will hit Sydney on Saturday, 5th November at Centennial Parklands and Melbourne on Saturday, 12th of November at Reunion Park.

New Orleans bounce pioneer Big Freedia will also return to Australia for the occasion, while Aussie and New Zealand artists Cub Sport, The Veronicas, Ladyhawke and JessB head up a stacked bill of over 150 DJs, drag queens, dancers and performance artists in each city.

Summer Camp was conceived by Heaps Gay creator, Kat Dopper, and former Sydney Mardi Gras Marketing and International Talent Managers, Grant Gillies and David Gillett. The idea was to create a summer camp for adults, where reality is put on hold and everyone is welcome.

More artists will be announced soon, while the festival will also offer a variety of dance, performance art, culture, art installations, and food and drink.

Tickets are on sale now and you can catch the full lineup so far below!

[embedded content]

Summer Camp 2022 Lineup (Rescheduled)

Years & Years (UK )

Big Freedia (USA)

The Veronicas

Cub Sport

Ladyhawke

JessB

+ more to be announced

Summer Camp 2022 (Rescheduled Dates)

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 5th November

Centennial Parklands, Melbourne

Saturday, 12th November

Reunion Park, Melbourne