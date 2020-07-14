“Authorities confirm body found at Southern California lake belongs to ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera”

Authorities believed that Naya Rivera ‘mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself.’

“We are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera,” Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said in a press conference according to a report of CNN.

He added that there is no indication of foul play or suicide.

Naya’s four-year-old son was found alone in the boat they rented on the day she went missing, July 8. Authorities believe that Naya saved her son when their boat was drifting but she wasn’t able to save herself.

“There are a lot of currents on the lake that appear typically in the afternoon. We believe it was mid-afternoon when she disappeared, the idea being that the boat started drifting, it was unanchored and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself,” Sheriff Bill stated.

Naya’s Glee co-stars took to social media to express their grief and to pay tribute to the actress.

“Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying,” Chris Colfer said.

He added, “Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be. Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son.”

“Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family,” Jane Lynch stated.

“Naya, you were a force and everyone who got to be around you knew it and felt the light and joy you exuded when you walked into a room. You shined on stage and screen and radiated with love behind closed doors. I was lucky enough to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets with you. I can not believe I took for granted that you’d always be here,” Jenna Ushkowitz.

She added, “Our friendship went in waves as life happens and we grow, so I will not look back and regret but know I love you and promise to help the legacy of your talent, humor, light and loyalty live on.”

Naya played the role of Santana Lopez, a high school cheerleader on Glee.

The actress was 33 years old.