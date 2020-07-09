Authorities held 874 alleged face mask violators in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — More than 800 alleged violators of the face mask policy were arrested in Quezon City during a “one-time big-time” operation by the local government and city police officials on Wednesday.

In a statement on Thursday, Department of Public Order and Safety (DPOS) chief Gen. Elmo San Diego said the 872 supposed violators were released after documentation while two others were detained by city police because they have arrest warrants for attempted murder and robbery with force intimidation.

Under Quezon City Ordinance No. 2936 which requires wearing of face mask in public places, violators will face a fine of P1,000 for the first offense, P2,000 for second offense and P3,000 for second offense.

Prior to documentation, the violators underwent a seminar on how to properly wear face masks at the Amoranto Sports Complex in Diliman, San Diego noted.

San Diego said they launched the operation to ensure that the strict health policy is being followed by residents in the city.

“We want the public to know that we are serious in implementing these policies for the safety of Quezon City residents,” said San Diego.

“Sayang lang ang mga kautusang ito ng ating lungsod kung hindi natin ipatutupad dahil ito’y para sa kapakanan at kaligtasan ng lahat,” he added.

(It is a waste if this policy will not be implemented since it was enforced for the safety of all citizens.)

Members of Quezon City Police District, DPOS, QC Task Force Disiplina, Task Force for Transportation Management and QC Social Services Development Department conducted the operation against supposed face mask violators, San Diego noted.

On Wednesday, journalist Howie Severino was apprehended for supposed improper wearing of face mask on Mother Ignacia Avenue. But he was eventually freed after authorities found that he pulled out his mask to drink water.

To date, Quezon City logged 3,994 total cases of COVID-19 including 248 deaths and 2,262 recoveries.

No less than Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the virus that causes the new coronavirus disease.

