Autohome Reports 11.8% YoY Revenue Growth in Q4 2022, Achieves Impressive Performance in New Venture

HONG KONG, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) (“Autohome” or the “Company”), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced its fourth quarter and annual financial results for 2022. In the past year, although macroeconomic uncertainty has affected all walks of life, Autohome insisted on broadening its content service and deepening its involvement in this new track in the industry. 2022 was successfully concluded with stable profitability and excellent financial performance. Fourth quarter results exceeded market average expectations and beat consensus estimates. Net revenues amounted to RMB1,893.3 million, increasing by 11.8% year-over-year and 2.7% quarter-over-quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome amounted to RMB668.5 million, increasing by 43% year-over-year and 13.3% quarter-over-quarter. Adjusted net margin was 35.3%. 2022 net revenues amounted to RMB6,940.8 million and adjusted net income amounted to RMB2,168.3 million.

In addition, the Company’s Board approved an amendment to change the annual cash dividend to a fixed amount of at least RMB500.0 million between 2022 and 2026 to reward long-term support of shareholders and is expected to be adjusted upward each year. The total dividend in 2022 will be RMB500 million and the dividend payout ratio increased by about 8 percentage points compared with 2021. The Board has also approved a dividend of US$0.58 per ADS (or US$0.145 per ordinary share) for fiscal year 2022.

Autohome accelerated its performance recovery in the fourth quarter, with the two core base businesses of Media services and Leads generation services growing by 21.4% year-over-year and 2.4% quarter-over-quarter, again maintaining a leading position in the auto vertical media industry. In the field of new business, OEM customers gave positive feedback to the innovative retail model of New Energy Vehicles (NEV), and dealer customer coverage of data products also steadily expanded. The overall revenue in 2022 from NEV brands increased by 153% year-over-year, which has maintained high growth for four consecutive quarters, and the company’s strategic transformation has achieved excellent results.

In December 2022, Autohome upgraded the brand and unveiled a new brand declaration. Autohome will continue optimizing the costs of decision-making and transactions in the auto industry, leveraging its technology, and providing customers with a convenient “worry-free, time-saving, and money-saving” auto buying experience. The Company remains committed to becoming the leading B2B and B2C one-stop auto service provider with its “Content Ecosystem + Tool Servicing + Transaction Platform” model to achieve a closed loop ecosystem of “seeing – buying – using – transferring cars”.

Going forward, Autohome will maintain a competitive edge in the industry and consolidate its traditional base business, while focusing on various innovative business sectors to enthusiastically promote the transformation and upgrading of the automobile sector with industry-leading reforms. Supported by excellent performance across the industry development cycle, Autohome continues to create more long-term value for users, customers and shareholders.

