Automotive Industry Icon Karl-Thomas “KT” Neumann Joins OneD Battery Sciences Board of Directors

Battery Technology is the Great Differentiator and will Optimize the Electric Vehicle (EV) Driver Experience, According to Neumann

Neumann’s Addition to the Board Reinforces OneD’s Commitment to Driving EV Innovation Amongst OEMs and Global Mass Consumer Adoption

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — OneD Battery Sciences , leaders in electric vehicle (EV) battery technology, today announced it has appointed auto industry executive Karl-Thomas “KT” Neumann to its board of directors. As the company continues to drive adoption of its patented SINANODE platform for the next generation of electric vehicle batteries, Neumann will work closely with OneD leadership to guide the transition from pilot- to large-scale production in multiple continents, providing OEMs the technologies needed to meet consumer demands for the next generation EV experience: longer range, faster charging and lower cost.



OneD Battery Sciences Board Member, Karl-Thomas Neumann

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Karl-Thomas to OneD at a time of tremendous growth for the company and industry as a whole,” said Vincent Pluvinage, CEO of OneD Battery Sciences. “KT’s vision for the future of EVs and his experience with the OEM global supply chains will be a tremendous asset as we continue to work closely with EV makers to customize and manufacture the next generation of EV batteries.”

With more than 30 years of experience in the auto industry, Neumann has successfully led business, marketing and product strategy for some of the auto industry’s biggest names, including Volkswagen AG and Continental AG, and more recently with Polestar and technology start-ups in Europe, U.S., and Israel. His proven success in helping to shape the future of mobility – combined with his role within the OEM community – will complement OneD’s mission to redefine the EV battery, and provide OEMs a valuable strategic resource as they advance to bring consumers better electric vehicles.

“For EVs, the time is now. Battery technology is ‘the great differentiator’ for OEMs today and well into the future,” said Neumann. “I’ve seen an array of manufacturing processes used, but none compare to what OneD’s SINANODE platform achieves in directly addressing drivers’ needs by delivering greater performance at lower costs. I am thrilled to join the OneD board and help our OEM customers win the EV race.”

EV maker, Polestar, recently appointed Newmann to its board of directors as it prepares to be listed on NASDAQ. Adding his strategic role at OneD reinforces his commitment to driving EV innovation and mass consumer adoption globally.

About OneD Battery Sciences

OneD operates a SINANODE pilot production program to support the development of advanced electrochemical cells and the production scale up of its industrial partners. In 2013, OneD Battery Sciences acquired Nanosys’ nanowire technologies (SINANODE) and its Palo Alto R&D activities. Today, the company has over 200 granted patents and applications in large scale anode production and next generation EV battery designs. OneD Battery Sciences is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. Recently, OneD began construction of its first pilot plants in Moses Lake, WA. The plant enables EV makers to use OneD’s patented SINANODE technology platform to customize and optimize silicon-graphite anodes in lithium-ion EV batteries.

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1758872/OneD_Battery_Sciences_KarlThomas__headshot.jpg?p=medium600

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1654807/OneD_Battery_Sciences_Logo.jpg?p=medium600